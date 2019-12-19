Test Automation University Upskills 35,000 Test Automation Engineers through 33 Free Online Courses in 2019

Applitools, the leading provider of Intelligent Functional and Visual Testing Through Visual AI, today announced Test Automation University has surpassed the 35,000 student mark. Since announcing its first course less than one year ago, Test Automation University's world-class instructors have produced a curriculum of 33 courses and 12 unique Learning Pathways. These resources make up one of the world's most vibrant open source, upskilling communities filling a vital need for the R&D teams looking to manage quality in the era of CI-CD and Digital Transformation.

Test Automation University offers a variety of free test automation courses covering web, API, mobile, visual, AI, and codeless automation frameworks and provides free training in multiple programming languages, such as Java, JavaScript, C#, Python, Ruby, and Swift. The organizers also host a growing Slack channel of more than 4,000 members to help students get started with courses, answer questions and stay engaged with the test automation community.

"We wanted to build a free and friendly place where anyone can learn about test automation from industry experts," said Raja Rao DV, senior director of growth at Applitools and head of Test Automation University. "I think we've only scratched the surface and I expect a lot more in the next year."

"I am so proud of the work we are doing to give anyone the opportunity to learn new software engineering skills for free," said Angie Jones, senior developer advocate at Applitools, head of content and instructor relations at Test Automation University, and instructor of five courses including one of the most popular courses of 2019, ' Automated Visual Testing with Java '. "It is a strong and vibrant community where new courses are added regularly by world-class instructors who share our goal of increasing test automation success rates globally."

How Test Automation University Began

Created as a community-driven, one-stop-shop for people interested in test automation, Test Automation University helps improve skillsets for QA engineers and developers with varying levels of experience and know-how.

Initially launched in January 2019, Test Automation University has aggressively expanded its curriculum to 33 courses covering subjects such as:

"Test Automation University is incredible and offers an ever-growing catalog of insightful courses on all things test automation provided by well-known instructors. The quality of the content is amazing. I've heard the whole range from fresh beginners to very experienced practitioners confirm that they've learned a lot. Many would have loved to have such a learning resource earlier in their career, myself included," said Lisi Hocke, principal agile tester and instructor of The Whole Team Approach to Continuous Testing .

"Test Automation University stands out from many other online learning platforms for a number of reasons. All the content is of very high quality, created by industry experts and tailored exclusively to test automation, which means there's no dilution or confusion: if you're a tester or automation engineer, you'll learn something useful from each and every course. I'm proud to be one of the contributors," said Bas Dijkstra, freelance test automation trainer and instructor of Automating Your API tests with REST Assured .

"Test Automation University is a platform that enables the modern tester to be equipped with the latest and greatest armor to tackle the technical world of testing. I am proud to have shared my bit on Test Automation University and help others increase their skillset to make a difference in their careers and immediate output regarding test automation in their jobs," said Toyer Mamoojee, head of QA and instructor of Jest JavaScript Testing Framework .

Have Fun Upskilling Your Quality Engineering

Of the 35,000 enrolled students, Test Automation University continuously tracks the ' TAU Top 100 ' students based on the number of credits these students have earned on the platform. Test Automation University also awards ranks and badges to everyone based on their accomplishments. These superstars hail from all over the world and their roles range from testers, junior to senior automation engineers, developers, team leads, and test managers.

"Thanks to Test Automation University and its broad range of courses and lessons, it helped me improve my technical skills and be part of a great community," said Diana Gospodinova, QA automation developer from DEGIRO.

"It was one of the best things that happened to me in 2019. [Test Automation University] helped me to be better at QA," said Amit Jain, QA manager at Tata ELXSI.

"There is no place like Test Automation University if you want to up your game in test automation. Trust me, I've been looking," said Massimo Giltrelli, senior test engineer at Infineon.

"My favorite thing about Test Automation University is the variety of courses offered in different programming languages that help build a well-rounded test automation profile," said Aleksandar Zeljković, lead QA engineer at Bridgewater Labs.

