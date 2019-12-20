Air Force School in Coimbatore bags honour

The Air Force School here has been adjudged as one of the two best Secondary Schools of the Indian Air Force. The coveted award brings out the desired importance and impetus attributed by the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) towards the education of wards of Air Warriors as well as the professional acumen, dedication and concerted effort by the School Management, an official release said here on Friday.

The Chairman of the School Air Commodore and AFAC Commandant S R Menon appreciated the tireless efforts of the teachers and students for the feat and also for achieving the best CBSE Board results consistently for the last two years, it said. The school caters to the needs of the children of Defence personnel and nearby civilians..

