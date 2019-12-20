Pondicherry University students council to boycott 27th annual

The Students Council of Pondicherry University on Friday decided to boycott the 27th annual convocation on December 23 in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. This was stated in a joint release by the Council President Parichay Yadav and secretary V Kuralanban.

President Ram Nath Kovind RPT Ram Nath Kovind will distribute the scrolls and deliver the convocation address that day. The release said the decision was taken to express solidarity with students across the country "facing state repression" and its strong protest against implementation of 'unconstitutional legislations'.

It said the management of the University had sought the cooperation of the council to facilitate holding of the convocation function. The President is the Visitor of the University under the provisions of the Central Act under which the university was set up in 1985.

The release said the management had asked the council to present names of students who would be volunteers. "But in the light of the ongoing protests against CAA and NRA all over the country, the Council refused to facilitate it and has decided to boycott the event`, it said.

This is to mark the council`s solidarity with students nationwide, currently facing 'state represssion,' it said. The University will hold its 27th convocation on December 23.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Members of Parliament from Puducherry V Vaithilingam and NGokulakrishnan and the University Vice Chancellor Gurmeet would be among those present at the convocation, a University release said. PTI COR APR APR APR APR.

