43 school teachers conferred with National ICT Awards

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 21:35 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 21:35 IST
A total of 43 teachers from across the country were conferred with the National ICT Award by the Union HRD Ministry on Monday for their contributions towards the quality of school education. "ICT awardee teachers are also been bestowed with a responsibility to function as ICT ambassadors in widening the outreach of technology in education through their continuous efforts by mentoring other teachers and also develop entrepreneurial skills among the students in order to develop a skilled human workforce," Minister of State for HRD Sanjay Dhotre said at the award function.

HRD Secretary Amit Khare said technology has increasingly become a vital element in the enhancement of quality in education. "The use of ICT would help transform the process of teaching and learning from the traditional instructional teacher-centred endeavour to a learner-centred approach. Therefore, teachers need to equip and acquaint themselves to the use of technology for pedagogical practices which would lead to improved efficiency," he said.

