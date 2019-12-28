Byomakesh Tripathy appointed VC of Utkal University of Culture

Professor Byomakesh Tripathywas on Saturday appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of UtkalUniversity of Culture here

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, who is also thechancellor of universities, appointed Tripathy for three yearsfrom the date of his joining or till he attains the age of 65,whichever is earlier, or until further orders, a notificationissued by the Raj Bhavan said

Tripathy teaches History at the Indira Gandhi NationalTribal University, Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh.

