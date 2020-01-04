Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jadavpur Vidyapith given permission to introduce teaching in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 19:40 IST
Jadavpur Vidyapith given permission to introduce teaching in

The West Bengal government has granted permission to state-run Jadavpur Vidyapith in the city to start an English-medium wing from the 2020 academic session, an official said on Saturday. The permission has been accorded to the government-run higher secondary school to introduce the English-medium section simultaneously with the Bengali-medium wing, according to a circular, signed by Commissioner of School Education Soumitra Mohan.

"We have got a circular from the school education department on January 1, which allowed us to start an English-medium wing, to be run alongside the existing Bengali-medium facility from class five to 12," Jadavpur Vidyapith Head Master Parimal Bhattacharya said. If the new section is started, Jadavpur Vidyapith will be the first government school in the city where the English- medium teaching will be introduced from class five to 12, said a senior official of the education department.

The department had earlier granted permission to the 202-year-old Hindu School for starting the English-medium wing at the primary level from the current academic session, the official said. Since the admission process to class five has already been started for the existing Bengali-medium section, the Jadavpur Vidyapith will seek opinions of the students and guardians in next two-three days for shifting to the new wing, Bhattacharya said.

After assessing the responses from them, the institute will consider whether the existing pool of teachers will be adequate for the English-medium wing or there would be new recruitments, he said. Shantipur Municipal High School (HS) in Nadia district has also been given the permission to open the English-medium section, the official said.

According to the circular, the school authorities may admit up to 40 students of class V in the session 2020 and the district school inspectors have been asked to provide English medium text books to the "newly admitted students" in the section..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Tens of thousands march in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani, others killed in U.S. air strike

Tens of thousands of people marched in Baghdad on Saturday to mourn Irans military chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed in a U.S. air strike that has raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middl...

Irfan Pathan says good bye to cricket to embark on 'new journey'

All-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, ending an injury-ridden career that prevented him from realising his true potential. The 35-year-olds retirement was on expected lines, considering he ...

Man held with gold bars at Delhi airport

An Indian passenger coming from Riyadh has been apprehended by CISF personnel at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth Rs 16 lakh, officials said on Saturday. Mohammed Asif Hussain Shah was intercepted in the international a...

Hundreds protest near Pak High Commission against mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib

Hundreds of people thronged the streets leading to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhis Chanakyapuri on Saturday and protested against the mob attack and stone-pelting on devotees at the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020