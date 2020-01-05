Exam Warriors launched in Braille

Exam Warriors, authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a guide to bust examination related stress, has been launched in Braille. The "Exam Warriors community" tweeted that the Braille version was launched on World Braille Day on Saturday.

The tweet was shared by the prime minister. The braille version is for both Hindi as well as English editions, the tweet said.

The book has illustrations, activities and yoga exercises, according to the publisher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

