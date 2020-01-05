Protests held in AMU after JNU violence

Protests were held at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday night against the violence at the JNU campus in Delhi. A spokesperson of protesting students said that a march was held in the night to express solidarity with the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

In a statement, the AMU Teachers' Association (AMUTA) condemned the violence. AMUTA secretary Najmul Islam urged the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognizance of the "unprecedented situation arising from Sunday's assault on JNU students and teachers". PTI CORR SMI

