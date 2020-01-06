JNU violence: CPI says cowardly attack part of design to denigrate name of University

Condemning the violence in JNU, CPI General Secretary D Raja on Monday demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah explain to the nation what happened in the country's premier University. Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Raja said this "cowardly fascist attack" is a part of a design to denigrate the name of JNU and justify the repression on those who oppose government policies.

He said the party demands that adequate protection should be given to teachers and students of the JNU. Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

Raja also released a booklet on state of "poor condition" of economy in the country and charged that the Modi government rather than taking corrective measures is trying to help big businesses by slashing corporate taxes.

