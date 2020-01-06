34 people admitted to AIIMS trauma centre after violence at JNU discharged

Thirty-four people admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre here after violence at the JNU were discharged on Monday morning, officials at the hospital said. Four out of the 34 people, which included faculty and students of JNU, had minor head injuries, while other had abrasions, fracture and lacerations on the forehead among others.

"34 people including students and faculty members of JNU were admitted at the AIIS trauma centre after violence in JNU on Sunday. Four of them which includes JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh had head injuries. One person had a fracture in fingers. "They were attended to by the doctors, underwent investigations and were given treatment. All of them were discharged by Monday early morning," a senior doctor said.

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as a group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. The JNUSU had alleged that Ghosh was hit with stones and rods by members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

