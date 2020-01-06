ABVP protests outside Mumbai college against JNU violence

Students affiliated to the RSS- backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Monday held a demonstration outside Ruia College in Matunga against violence in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University and accused Leftist outfits and the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) of orchestrating it. Violence had broken out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured. Speaking to reporters here, ABVP national secretary Ankit Owhal said, "The Left and JNUSU are responsible for Sunday's violence. Some 23 ABVP students were injured. The police must arrest the people who went around in masks attacking students." He said allegations about the ABVP orchestrating the violence was "propaganda by Leftists organisations to tarnish our image".

He claimed Delhi police had uncovered "evidence" that the violence was carried out by students affiliated to Leftist groups. The Delhi Police, incidentally, has registered a case against unidentified people in connection with the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University..

