Rahul stands for anarchy, masked men must be punished: Giriraj

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 15:26 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 15:14 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@girirajsinghbjp)

Slamming Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders for their criticism of the Modi government over the JNU violence, Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Monday said the Congress leader stands for anarchism and blamed groups with a history of supporting "terrorists" and violence on the campus for the Sunday night incident. He rejected the allegation that the ABVP, the RSS's student wing, was behind the violence, saying this has never been its character and mocked the charge as a case of pot calling the kettle black, as its rivals -- a reference to Left-affiliated groups -- are known for "using bombs and batons".

The masked people, who were involved in violence, should be identified, and stern action be taken against them, he said, accusing "tukde tukde gang" of working to defame the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the country. These people have long been a hinderance in studies of innocent students and must be punished, Singh said.

Asked about opposition leaders', including Gandhi's, attack on the BJP, he told PTI, "Rahul Gandhi stands for anarchism. Today he has been visiting houses of anti-CAA rioters but did he ever ask protesters to not indulge in violence and agitate peacefully. He is himself spreading riots and anarchy, The Congress has been left with nothing and is now vitiating the country's atmosphere." These opposition leaders, including Gandhi, had once backed demonstrations in the JNU in support of convicted terrorist Afzal Guru, he said.

"Was Guru (Parliament attack convict) a patriot? Was he Bhagat Singh? They have often stood with anarchists and are now spreading terror, anarchy and fascism," he said, attacking opposition leaders. They want to "defame" the country with their reckless allegations, he said.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police. Many were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

