Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU mayhem: JNUTA seeks removal of VC, inquiry into attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 16:33 IST
JNU mayhem: JNUTA seeks removal of VC, inquiry into attack

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association on Monday demanded the removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar after the attack on students and faculty members by an armed masked mob. Addressing a press conference here, the JNU teachers also demanded an inquiry into the violence on Sunday when a masked mob armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers.

After what happened on campus on Sunday night, "the VC has to go," the JNUTA said. Saugata Bhaduri, a professor, said Sucharita Sen, another professor, couldn't make it to the press conference as she "sustained severe head injuries".

"I and my three colleagues, we were standing near a bus stand. Suddenly we saw a huge mob, close to 50 people, in masks. After they reached closer, they started pelting stones, and also beat us up. They circled me and started beating me on my limbs," he claimed. Bhaduri said he and his colleagues were not the target, but it is unbelievable that they were also assaulted by the rampaging mob on the campus.

At least 28 people, including JNU students' union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours in the evening, even as shocking visuals played out on social media, shared by students and others. Eyewitnesses alleged that the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by the JNUTA on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels.

Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed ABVP blamed each other for the incident.

"Where was our supreme authority, the VC when this attack was happening? Where was he? Why no action was taken?," asked former JNUTA president Sonajharia Minz. Vikramaditya Chaudhary, the former JNUTA secretary, alleged that "we tried to call the administration officials but no one responded".

"My wife was chased by a mob. She ran for her life while she was abused and chased. She came inside and locked the room of the house. They banged practically every door in the housing complex," he said. A faculty from a foreign country opened the door thinking these were some students. And then the mob entered her house, and searched everywhere, he claimed.

"We are being scared by the government and the JNU administration. I am shameful to be part of the institution whose VC is like this," Chaudhary rued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Anahat falls to top seed in final

Indias Anahat Singhs brave run ended in the U-13 girls title round when top seeded Egyptian Amina Orfi swept her away for a 11-0 11-1 11-4 win in the British Junior Open squash here on Monday. Touted as the next big name to come from Egypt,...

UK will not extend Brexit transition period - PM Johnson's spokesman

Britain has no intention of seeking an extension to the transition period beyond December 2020 after it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Monday....

China eyes increased ties with Kiribati, site of space tracking station

China said on Monday it hoped to expand newly restored ties with the Pacific state of Kiribati, site of a strategic but mothballed Chinese space tracking station, in comments that may further stoke U.S. anxiety about Beijings growing influe...

Industry leaders condemn JNU violence, seek swift arrest of perpetrators

Top industrialists Anand Mahindra, Harsh Mariwala and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have condemned the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Sunday night, saying such acts cannot be tolerated and the perpetrators must be hunted down swif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020