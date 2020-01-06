IIMA students, activists hold protest against violence in JNU

Over 100 people, including college students, activists and citizens, held a peaceful protest outside the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) campus here on Monday to condemn the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi. Four Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members were detained from near the protest site as a precautionary measure, said police inspector H M Vyas.

Violence broke out inside the JNU campus on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. Students from various prominent institutes, including the IIMA, CEPT University, Ahmedabad University, National Institute of Fashion Technology, National Institute of Design and Gujarat Vidyapith took part in the protest march.

Dalit activist and independent MLA Jignesh Mevani was among the protesters who were demanding stern action against those involved in the attack on JNU students and teachers. The protesters were holding banners having slogans like - "JNU is bleeding", "Saffron is new black", "Stop Brahminical Terrorism", "Save JNU", "With JNU - Against Fascism", "Save Students-Save Democracy".

To counter the march, some persons claiming to be associated with the ABVP gathered on the opposite side of the road and raised banners claiming the attack was planned and executed by 'Left-wing' students. As a precautionary measure, police detained four ABVP members, said Vyas..

