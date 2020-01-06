CPI(M) MP seeks President Kovind's intervention in violence at JNU

CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem on Monday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention in the violence that broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) the day before. He alleged that ABVP members inside the campus with the help of some RSS activists who came from outside had unleased mayhem at the university.

"I am writing this letter to request your urgent intervention in the unfortunate incidents that happened in JNU yesterday on January 5," Kareem said in the letter. He said many of the students who suffered injuries were unable to move out of the campus as the gates were closed.

The students and teachers allege that the JNU administration gave full support to these people and had also given a free hand to the outsiders to enter hostels and attack the students, he said in his letter. Kareem criticised the Delhi Police over allegations by students and teachers that it did not act against the attackers.

"Instead of controlling the violence and taking action against people who attacked the students and teachers, the Delhi Police turned against the innocent students inside the campus to save the perpetrators of the crime," he added.

