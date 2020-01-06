IYC takes out torchlight march against JNU violence

The Indian Youth Congress on Monday evening took out a torchlight march from its headquarters at Raisina Road to India Gate here to protest the violence at the JNU campus. The protesters wore masks, symbolising the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students by masked people on Sunday evening, said media incharge of the Congress' youth wing Amrish Ranjan Pandey.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV alleged that the BJP government is trying to "suffocate" the aspirations of youth for affordable education and a promising future. "We strongly deprecate the violence in JNU yesterday and demand an independent judicial inquiry," he said.

The protest march was also attended by IYC incharge and Congress joint secretary Krishna Allavaru, general secretary Bhaiya Pawar, secretary Deepak Chotiwala, Delhi unit president Vikas Chikara, among others. "Such an attack on a prestigious institute like JNU in the national capital raises a big question mark on the credibility of Delhi Police and Home Ministry," the IYC said in a statement.

Masked attackers wielding iron rods and hockey sticks unleashed mayhem in JNU, trawling through corridors and breaking into hostels, including those occupied by women, on Sunday night. Thirty-four people, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

