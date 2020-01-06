Trouble has been brewing in JNU for a while, would like to know what exactly happened: Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said he would like to know what exactly happened in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday as "trouble has been brewing on the campus for a while". "Violence of any kind needs to be condemned in the strongest of terms. But I would like to find out what exactly happened in JNU, because trouble has been brewing on the campus for a while," he wrote on Twitter.

"An enquiry has been set up. We have enough footage to identify who these people were," he added. A mob of masked men stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi on Sunday evening and targeted students in three hostels, including one occupied by women, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.