Protest against JNU violence near Churchgate station in Mumbai

A protest was organised near Mumbai's busy Churchgate station on Tuesday evening against the Sunday violence on JNU campus in Delhi. The protesters, mainly comprising women, held placards criticising the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is accused of orchestrating the attack on JNU students, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The demonstration was held peacefully near a footpath by the 'Mulbhut Adhikar Sangharsh Samiti'. On Sunday night, masked men armed with sticks and rods ran riot on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and attacked students and teachers. Nearly 34 people were injured in the violence.

The incident evoked angry protests, mainly from the student community, across the country..

