St Stephen's College students boycott classes over JNU violence, CAA

The students of Delhi University's St Stephen's College boycotted classes on Wednesday in solidarity with JNU students and in protest against the amended citizenship law. The students had given the call for boycott on Tuesday and on Wednesday morning, they assembled in the college lawns and read the Preamble, a professor said.

The professors also supported the students in their boycott. On Monday, the students and teachers of St Stephen's College had expressed concern over the violence reported from campuses across the national capital.

