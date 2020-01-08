Left Menu
Parents worried following headlines about violence on campus: Foreign students at JNU

As violence on JNU campus hit the headlines, a panic wave has gripped the parents of foreign students at the varsity who are closely following news reports even as Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar assured that the situation is now peaceful on campus. There are 133 international students at JNU. None of them has been injured in the violence that broke out on Sunday night when a group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

University Proctor Dhananjay Singh has also appealed to all the students to not leave campus and assured that measures are being taken to normalise the situation. "My parents got to know about the violence from news reports. They were worried about my safety and have asked me to be away from any protests," said a foreign student at the varsity's School of Social Sciences (SSS).

Another student at the School of Languages, who did not wish to be identified, said, "My parents want me to come home for a while till it settles down but it is expensive to fly to my country and that too when not booked in advance". Two more foreign students admitted that their parents are worried and the news reports did send across a wave of panic.

"We assured them that all is okay and we can go to our local guardian's place if need be. But things are better now," they said. The university Vice Chancellor informed HRD Ministry officials on Wednesday that "the situation on campus is now peaceful".

