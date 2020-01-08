Pb, Har Bar Association condemns JNU violence

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association on Wednesday passed a resolution, condemning the January 5 violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. Bar Association president Dayal Partap Singh Randhawa said the association condemned the attack on students at the JNU.

In the resolution, the Bar Association stated that it condemned "the violence and attack on students at the JNU by anti-social elements". At least 35 people were injured in the the attack by some masked men at the JNU on Sunday, triggering a nationwide outrage.

JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh was among those injured in the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

