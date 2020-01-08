Adani-KISS Residential School brings cost free, quality education to tribal children

Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, inaugurated the Adani-KISS Residential School at Bankishole, Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha on 8th January 2020. On this occasion Sudam Marandi, Minister, Revenue and Disaster Management, Govt. of Odisha; Bishweswar Tudu, Member of Parliament (LS), Mayurbhanja; Sarojini Hembram, Member of Parliament (RS); Prakash Soren, MLA, Baripada; Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation; Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Dr. Achyutananda Samanta, Founder, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Patnaik said, "Empowerment and change can only be possible through education." He thanked Adani Group and KISS Management for setting up the Adani-KISS Residential School at Baripada.

Addressing the gathering Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation, said, "Education is the most powerful tool for social transformation. Adani Foundation is happy to strengthen the educational scenario in the far off tribal areas of Odisha by partnering with the prestigious Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences."

In his welcome address Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KISS, said, "28 years back KISS took initiatives to include the tribal community in the mainstream of the society through education, which has been proved successful today. Today, KISS is the largest tribal institution and the first tribal university in the world. More than 30,000 students are currently pursuing their education from KG to PG, while 20,000 students completed their education successfully and are placed in different sectors. 10,000 more students are pursuing their education in 10 branches in 10 tribal-dominated districts of Odisha in the current academic session. It is not important for KISS that, 60,000 students are getting an education; it is more important that, it has created awareness among more than 60 lakh tribal students of Odisha and other states of India," he added.

Dr. Samanta said, "Many tribal organizations and intellectuals had requested to me many a time to open a branch in Mayur bhanj district for underprivileged and poor tribal children. Today, their request has been fulfilled. The poor tribal students of Mayur bhanj district will get quality education in Adani-KISS Residential School. In the first phase, 1500 students of Mayur bhanj district will be enrolled from standard I to XII. The students that pass standard XII from Adani-KISS can pursue their higher education in KISS Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha." It has also been decided by KISS, that only the candidates from Mayur bhanj will get employment in Adani-KISS.

Adani-KISS Residential School is fully equipped with all modern facilities. It is established on 50 acres of land with the complete financial support of the Adani Foundation.

On this occasion, a 50-bedded hospital on the campus was inaugurated by Dr. Priti Adani. The hospital will serve the students, staff of Adani-KISS as well as the people of Mayur bhanj district. The 24x7 hospital is managed by the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

As many as 20,000 people from across Mayur bhanj district were present at the program.

