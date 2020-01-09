Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU Students and Teachers protest for removal of VC and action against ‘masked goons’  

There has been several students’ agitation since Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar took over charge as Vice Chancellor of JNU in January, 2016 but for the first time the teaches’ union of the university (JNUTA) has categorically said that the peace is not possible under the present VC.  

JNU Students and Teachers protest for removal of VC and action against ‘masked goons’  
JNU Students' protest on Thursday afternoon Image Credit: (@JNUSUOfficial)

The students and faculty members of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday organized a protest march in the campus demanding immediate removal of the Vice Chancellor Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar. However, a protest march was also planned from Mandi House in New Delhi area to the Head Office of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) at Shastri Bhawan but the police stopped the students at the main gate of the university.

"Delhi Police is here to stop us. They, however, could not stop the ABVP terrorists during the #JNUTerrorAttack. We are protesting the attack on our President, on our students and on our Professors. You should not have dared to attack JNU. We shall fight, we shall win," said JNU Students Union (@JNUSU) in a tweet on Thursday afternoon. "Delhi Police were complicit in #JNUTerrorAttack on 5th January, remaining at the gate for hours, to give free rein to the attackers from outside, on orders of the VC, essentially safeguarding them. Who controls Delhi Police? Connect the dots," he added. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and Delhi University also joined the peace march in the campus. At the time of writing the news, the students were negotiating with the police to allow them to go to Mandi House but the police were adamant not to allow them to come outside of the campus.

Besides, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Teachers' Association president DK Lobiyal on Thursday said that establishing peace in the university is difficult under the current Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. "We will head towards the HRD ministry. Our main objective is to convey to the ministry that under the current VC M Jagadesh Kumar bringing peace in the university is difficult," Professor Lobiyal. It is pertinent to mention that in a meeting with JNU VC, the MHRD had asked him to take the faculty members into confidence and work to restore peace in the campus.

The students and teachers of IIT Delhi, IIT Mumbai, TISS Mumbai, FTII Pune, MANU Hyderabad and other universities have also organized protests in solidarity with the JNU students.

Meanwhile, buckling under the pressure of all round criticism, JNU administration has constituted a five-member team to probe into the January 5 violence in the campus.

Visit Live Discourse on JNU Protest and Discourse on Commercialization of Education

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

India bans import of desiccated coconut priced below Rs 150 per kg

The government has banned imports of desiccated coconut priced below Rs 150 per kg, a moved aimed at discouraging inbound shipments of the commodity. Desiccated coconut is grated and dried form of coconut used in the food industry.Import of...

Report: Road accident in Iran kills 19 people, injures 24

A bus plunged into a ravine in northern Iran early on Thursday morning, killing 19 people and injuring 24, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported. According to the report, the accident happened in the northern province of Mazandaran. T...

WRAPUP 2-Iran investigation says Ukrainian airliner was on fire before crash

A Ukrainian airliner was on fire immediately before it crashed southwest of Tehran killing all 176 on board, according to an initial report by Iranian investigators.The Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and car...

VP urges political parties to deeply consider proposal and evolve consensus

Expressing serious concern over rising money power eroding the credibility of the countrys democratic polity, Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has called for effective laws of Parliament in quick t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020