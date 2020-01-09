Difficult to establish peace in JNU under current VC, says Professor DK Lobiyal

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Teachers' Association president DK Lobiyal on Thursday said that establishing peace in the university is difficult under the current Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. "Teachers' associations from JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia University and Delhi University along with some civil society groups will participate in a peace march today. We will head towards the HRD ministry. Our main objective is to convey to the ministry that under the current VC M Jagadesh Kumar bringing peace in the university is difficult," Professor Lobiyal told ANI.

"It has come to notice that the VC asked the police to come in very late on January 5, the day when JNU saw violence in the campus," he said. The professor also said that the main issues to be raised during the march are mob violence in JNU and saving the public education system in the country.

Ahead of the peace march, Delhi Police have deployed heavy security and imposed traffic restrictions on the roads adjoining the varsity. Apart from the teachers' associations, JNUSU, several civil organisations and citizens are expected to join the protest, demanding strict action against those involved in violence on the JNU campus.

On January 5, a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked the students with sticks and rods in which more than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Two separate FIRs have been filed against Ghosh for allegedly vandalising the server room of JNU and for attacking staff members. (ANI)

