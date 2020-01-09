Left Menu
Development News Edition

311 schools lying non-operational in Arunachal: Edu minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 16:05 IST
311 schools lying non-operational in Arunachal: Edu minister

As many as 311 schools are lying non-operational in Arunachal Pradesh due to zero enrolment, education minister Taba Tedir told the Assembly on Thursday. Tedir, in a written reply to senior Congress member Nabam Tuki, also said most of these defunct schools are located in remote areas of the state and attributed lack of infrastructure and mass migration to urban areas as reasons for zero enrolment.

Altogether, there are 1300 primary schools, over 300 middle-level schools, 68 higher-secondary schools and 103 high schools in Arunachal Pradesh, he said, referring to a report by Unified District Information on School Education (U-DISE). The minister also stated that the state government had been providing stipend to students of primary and upper- primary schools, as per its policy.

Last year, Tedir had said that his department would shutdown the defunct schools, and focus on strengthening the facilities in the ones that were currently up and running. He had also said that the assets from these non- functional schools would be utilized for other purposes..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

AP CM launches Rs 6,318 cr 'Amma Vodi' scheme for indigent

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched his governments flagship programme Amma Vodi scheme meant to support lakhs of poor and needy mothers to educate their children. Marking the launch, Reddy pressed a bu...

Rallying-Former champion Sunderland crashes out of Dakar Rally

Britains 2017 Dakar Rally motorcycle winner Sam Sunderland crashed out of the event in Saudi Arabia on Thursday in a fifth stage won by Australias defending champion and KTM team mate Toby Price. The Dubai-based 30-year-old injured his back...

Objective of visit of envoys to Kashmir is to see first hand efforts to normalise situation in Kashmir: MEA.

Objective of visit of envoys to Kashmir is to see first hand efforts to normalise situation in Kashmir MEA....

Hong Kong exchange chief says economic 'devastation' from unrest will soon be apparent

More than six months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong have not been helpful to the economy in the Chinese-ruled territory and the depth of the devastation will be seen in the coming weeks, said the chief executive of the citys stock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020