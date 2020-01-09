JNU forms 5-member panel to probe Jan 5 violence on campus: VC

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has formed a five-member committee to probe the January 5 violence on the campus that had left around 35 people injured, and recommend measures to ensure safety of students, Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday. The panel will also probe lapses, if any, in security, Kumar told PTI.

"We have formed a five-member panel which will work in association with our internal security committee. The panel will also look into lapses, if any and recommend measures to ensure safety of students on campus. "Identifying weaker security areas, ensuring installation of CCTVs and other measures to increase students safety, will be the areas, the committee will also look into," Kumar said.

A group of masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus on January 5, prompting the university administration to call in the police. At least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence. They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged on Monday.

