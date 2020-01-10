Alumni of JNU in Mizoram holds demonstration

Alumni of Jawaharlal Nehru (JNU) in Mizoram on Friday staged a demonstration here to extend solidarity to the varsity students and teachers, who were assaulted by a group of masked people on January 5. During the protest which lasted for about an hour, the alumni expressed deep concern and grief over the brutal attack on students and teachers which took place inside the JNU campus.

The protesters demanded that stringent punishment be given to the persons involved in the brutal attack. One of the JNU students, who took part in the demonstration, narrated what she experienced on the night of January 5.

She said a group of masked goons entered the university campus on Sunday night and suddenly attacked teachers and students with iron rod and stick leaving several of them injured. She said that eight students from Mizoram were present at the time of the incident but escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the alumni said that the "recent attack on various institutions across the country has appalled and terrorised people creating a deep sense of fear and insecurity among the student communities." The statement said that the alumni did not believe in violence and physical confrontation to solve differences in a plural society. The alumni also asked the Centre to restore conducive atmosphere in the JNU and make the students community and teachers fraternity feel safe within the varsity campus.

Sources said that there are more than 100 alumni of JNU in Mizoram..

