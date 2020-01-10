Left Menu
Evidence shows Left groups behind JNU violence: Fadnavis

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 10-01-2020 21:01 IST
  • |
  Created: 10-01-2020 20:53 IST
Representative image

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said evidence released by Delhi police in the JNU violence case showed Leftists groups were behind the incidents of January 5. The Delhi Police on Friday released pictures of nine suspects in the JNU violence case and claimed JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was one of them.

Of the nine, seven belong to left-leaning student organisations while two are affiliated to right-wing students' body, the police said. Fadnavis said evidence uncovered by Delhi police show the Left wanted to make the university campus a battlefield for their own political benefits.

He said the Left-orchestrated violence was an attempt to defame India at a time when the country was progressing at great speed and whose power was being acknowledged globally. "Attack on VC's house, attack on dean and preventing him from getting medical assistance when in dire need, keeping hostage a lady professor, internet shutdown by attacking the server room and preventing students from registering for exams....what does all this say," the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly asked.

Violence broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on January 5 as masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus..

