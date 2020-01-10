SP shows 'Chapaak' to its workers in Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party on Friday took its workers here to a screening of the Deepika Padukone starer 'Chapaak'. The SP workers in large numbers saw the film for which seats at a cinema hall were booked by the party, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

"The party believes that the issue raised in the film is that of social sensitivity and should be taken as such. This is a very emotional issue and the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had taken steps for the rehabilitation and honour of acid attack survivors when he was the chief minister," Chaudhary pointed out. He said the SP chief is of the view that women need to be extended security at homes, on roads and at workplace.

Alleging that crime against women is at its peak under the BJP government, Chaudhary said an emotional film such as "Chhapaak' should not be dragged into controversy just because its actress visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob. The film released on Friday is based on the struggles and triumphs of an acid attack survivor.

