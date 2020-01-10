Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economy in bad shape, `tax terrorism' should be curbed: Swamy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 22:14 IST
Economy in bad shape, `tax terrorism' should be curbed: Swamy

The BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said on Friday that the country's economy was in "dire times", and "tax terrorism" should be ended to encourage investors. He also said that every university should have police personnel on the campus, and Jawharlal Nehru University (JNU), which is in news for a recent incident of violence, should be "closed for two years".

"The economy is in dire times, everything is going downwards, if the trend continues banks will close down, NBFCs will close down and (it will) lead to disaster," Swamy said, speaking to reporters here. He was speaking on the sidelines of a programme at Indus University.

"The measures that can be taken are...first Income Tax needs to be abolished. The tax terrorism in our country needs to be reined in so that people start investing and do not fear taxman," he said. "The problem we are facing at present is lack of demand, we have good supply. So the government needs to print notes and put it in the hands of people to boost demand.

Government needs to build roads, big six-lane, eight-lane roads," he added. Asked about the recent violence at JNU in Delhi, Swamy said for the safety of students, every university should have police presence on the campus as in the United States.

"In universities like JNU we should have not only police but CRPF and BSF too," he said. JNU should be closed for two years and its "good students" should be shifted to other universities like Delhi University, the MP, known for making controversial statements, added. PTI PD KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Woman model allegedly raped by two, including minor

Woman model allegedly raped by two, including minor Hyderabad, Jan 10 PTI A 21-year-old model was allegedly raped by two people, including a minor here, police said on Friday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was raped by the duo ...

U.S. appeals court upholds dismissal of lawsuits over missing Malaysia Air flight

A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a lower court decision to dismiss nationwide litigation over the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in which victims families sought to hold the carrier, its insurer Allianz SE and Boeing C...

TDB not to file fresh affidavit in Supreme Court regarding on entry of women in Sabarimala

The Travancore Devaswom Board TDB will not file a new affidavit regarding the entry of women in Sabarimala, said TDP President N Vasu on Friday. As of now, we need not file any additional affidavit in SC apart from what has been filed in 20...

Industrial output grows 1.8 per cent in November last year

The Index of Industrial Production IIP recorded a growth of 1.8 per cent in November compared to the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The cumulative growth for April-November 2019 over the corresponding period l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020