St Stephen's students reignited college's historic tradition by boycotting classes over JNU violence: Tharoor

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 19:48 IST
  • Created: 11-01-2020 19:48 IST
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said students of St Stephens college, who walked out of classes in solidarity with JNU students, have reignited the historic tradition of the college. The students of the college boycotted classes on Wednesday in solidarity with the JNU students who faced violence on the university campus and in protest against the amended citizenship law.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of the college's Centre for Advance Learning and flagship programme - Public Policy and International Relations -- he said one must not forget that Mahatma Gandhi had given the clarion call for the non-cooperation movement from the campus of St Stephen college. Hitting out at the central government, the Congress leader, who is also the alumni of the college, said it was unfortunate that the ruling dispensation saw protests as a threat.

