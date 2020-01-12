Left Menu
JNU extends winter semester registration date to Jan 15

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 21:45 IST
  Created: 12-01-2020
The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday extended the date for the winter semester registration till January 15. This is the second time that the registration date has been extended in a week. Earlier, it had been extended from January 5 to 12.

In a circular on Sunday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said the students can register up to January 15 without any fine. Initially, the last date of registration for the winter semester was January 5.

The JNU had on Monday announced that the date had been extended to January 12 as the information and communication service (CIS) systems of the university had been severely damaged by students as part of their months-long agitation against a hostel fee hike.

