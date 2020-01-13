Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police's Crime Branch at JNU to probe Jan 5 violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 14:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 14:04 IST
Delhi Police's Crime Branch at JNU to probe Jan 5 violence

A team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch is at Jawaharlal Nehru University to probe the violence on campus on January 5, officials said on Monday. One of the nine people identified and named by the Delhi Police during its earlier press conference, Pankaj Mishra, has also joined the probe, they said.

Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah, who featured in a sting operation conducted by a TV news channel, have also been served notices to join the investigation. Besides them, police have also identified the masked woman, seen in the purported videos of the violence shared on social media, as Komal Sharma, who was wearing a check shirt, light blue scarf and carrying a stick.

Sharma, who is a student of Daulat Ram College, has also been sent a notice to join the probe, the police said, adding her phone was found to be switched off since Saturday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 rises as U.S.-China trade deal nears; midcaps outshine

Londons main index gained on Monday, in step with global peers, as investors took heart from the imminent signing of a Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal, while hopes of further interest rate cuts by the Bank of England helped the midcaps outper...

India vs Australia: Kohli ready to change batting order for those 'in form'

HIGHLIGHTSIndia captain Virat Kohli said he would be willing to play lower down in the batting order to give chance to others.This way, he says, all three Rohit, Shikhar, and Rahul players in form can play against Australia.Kohli said leavi...

Kohli does not want comparison between players within the team

India skipper Virat Kohli is averse to drawing a comparison between players of the same squad as it is against the team culture. Men in Blue experimented a lot in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and major dilemma the team migh...

Hemp Seeds: Healthy and Nutritious Way to Lose Weight

NEW DELHI, Jan. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- How to lose weight fast, is one of the most searched terms on the internet. However, those looking to lose weight fast need not go for fad diets anymore. A simple addition of hemp seeds to daily diet ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020