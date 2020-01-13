Left Menu
HRD Minister takes lead by setting up HPC to restore functioning of JNU

HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has said the main demand related to increase in service and utility charges and other related issues have now been settled and continuation of agitation by the students is no longer justified.

The Ministry, as well as the Union HRD Minister, have time and again appealed to the students to call off their agitation since their key demand has been met with. Image Credit: ANI

The fee-related matter of JNU has been sorted out following several rounds of discussions with representatives of JNU students and teachers. The Ministry of Human Resource Development under the guidance of Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took the lead by setting up a High Powered Committee (HPC) after the representatives of agitating JNU students met the HRD Minister who assured to look into the matter.

The High Powered Committee (HPC) was appointed to restore the normal functioning of JNU through dialogue with all stakeholders and to advise the university administration for resolution of contentious issues.

Taking into consideration the spirit of recommendations of the HPC various meetings were held by Secretary HRD with representatives of students/teachers and JNU administration on 10th and 11th December 2019, certain mutually agreeable agreements arrived. In pursuance of the same, and after rounds of discussions, the JNU has issued a statement that the students are not being asked to bear the cost of service and utility charges proposed for the winter session which was their basic demand. As agreed in the meeting of 10th and 11th December 2019, the revised hostel room charges, however, will remain applicable with 50% concession for BPL students.

Therefore, the JNU fee hike issue stands resolved since this was the main demand of the students. Till now more than five thousand students have already registered for the winter season.

The Ministry, as well as the Union HRD Minister, have time and again appealed to the students to call off their agitation since their key demand has been met with. He also appealed that institutions of higher education should not be converted into a political arena.

(With Inputs from PIB)

