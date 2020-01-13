Left Menu
Development News Edition

We don't feel secure, atmosphere not conducive for academic activities: JNUTA to HRD Ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 23:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 23:31 IST
We don't feel secure, atmosphere not conducive for academic activities: JNUTA to HRD Ministry

The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Monday told the HRD Ministry that they "do not feel secure" on the campus and the atmosphere there was not conducive for academic activities. In a meeting with HRD Ministry officials, a five-member JNUTA delegation reiterated their demand for removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

"We do not feel secure on campus, atmosphere not conducive for academic activities. Students who left campus after violence scared to return, how can we resume teaching," JNUTA president D K Lobiyal told the ministry officials. Classes were supposed to begin in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday but could not start due to boycott by teachers and students.

The teachers' association has given a call for 'non-cooperation' in academic matters over a range of issues, including that of fee hike and the January 5 violence when a masked mob attacked students and teachers. "Teachers need no lesson on their duties or their norms of conduct from those who are guilty of using thugs to terrorize the University community and yet pretend they are 'governing' an institution of higher learning," the JNUTA said in a statement later.

The teachers' association claimed that they have submitted a "dossier" alleging violations by the vice chancellor, including "violations of statutory provisions, undermining the integrity of the faculty selection process, gross errors in admission processes leading to massive seat cuts, harassment of teachers and denying them their rights, destruction of the GSCASH, promotion of an autocracy and the display of an extremely callous attitude towards the disappearance of a student, Najeeb".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

India vs Australia: Kohli ready to change batting order for those 'in form'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Thrill, honor and 'dream come true' for 2020 Oscar nominees

Oscar nominees expressed a mixture of pride, gratitude, and honor on Monday after being short-listed for the 2020 Academy Awards, which will be presented on Feb. 9 in Hollywood.The following are some reactions - through statements, telephon...

Opposition unity important for protests: Amartya Sen

Days after demanding that the amended citizenship act be scrapped, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Monday stressed the importance of opposition unity to carry out any protest for a cause. However, he said even in the absence of opposition uni...

Climate change protest at bank "necessary and proportional" - Swiss judge

The imminent danger posed by climate change means activists were not guilty of trespassing when they occupied a Swiss bank and played tennis to demand an end to funding of fossil fuel projects, a judge ruled on Monday.Wearing whites and wig...

Capt Tania Shergill to become first woman parade adjutant for Republic Day parade

Captain Tania Shergill, an officer with Armys Corps of Signals, will be the first woman parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade, sources said on Monday. A parade adjutant is responsible for the parade.Commissioned in March 2017 from the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020