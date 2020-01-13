We don't feel secure, atmosphere not conducive for academic activities: JNUTA to HRD Ministry

The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Monday told the HRD Ministry that they "do not feel secure" on the campus and the atmosphere there was not conducive for academic activities. In a meeting with HRD Ministry officials, a five-member JNUTA delegation reiterated their demand for removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

"We do not feel secure on campus, atmosphere not conducive for academic activities. Students who left campus after violence scared to return, how can we resume teaching," JNUTA president D K Lobiyal told the ministry officials. Classes were supposed to begin in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday but could not start due to boycott by teachers and students.

The teachers' association has given a call for 'non-cooperation' in academic matters over a range of issues, including that of fee hike and the January 5 violence when a masked mob attacked students and teachers. "Teachers need no lesson on their duties or their norms of conduct from those who are guilty of using thugs to terrorize the University community and yet pretend they are 'governing' an institution of higher learning," the JNUTA said in a statement later.

The teachers' association claimed that they have submitted a "dossier" alleging violations by the vice chancellor, including "violations of statutory provisions, undermining the integrity of the faculty selection process, gross errors in admission processes leading to massive seat cuts, harassment of teachers and denying them their rights, destruction of the GSCASH, promotion of an autocracy and the display of an extremely callous attitude towards the disappearance of a student, Najeeb".

