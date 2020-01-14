Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand govt mulls banning mobile phones in classrooms

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 14:25 IST
U'khand govt mulls banning mobile phones in classrooms
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Uttarakhand government is contemplating a ban on mobile phones in college classrooms if a majority of students feel it is a good move. "A poll will soon be conducted in colleges of the state to take the opinion of students on a proposed ban on the use of mobile phones in classrooms and if 51 percent of the vote in favor of the ban, we will go ahead with it," Uttarakhand's Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said.

The step is aimed at addressing the growing concern of teachers and parents over excessive use of mobile phones by students in classrooms, the minister said. Helping students focus better on classroom lectures is the sole purpose of the proposed move, Rawat said.

He clarified that the state government was not interested in encroaching upon the individual freedom of students but keen to save them from the distraction caused by mobile phones and help them concentrate better when a class is being held. If such a ban is imposed after knowing the viewpoint of a majority of students, they will either be asked to switch off their mobiles before a class gets underway or provided with lockers outside classrooms where they can safely keep their mobile phones, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy snowfall, rain claim nearly 75 lives in Pakistan

Avalanches and landslides triggered by heavy snowfall and incessant rain across Pakistan have left nearly 75 people, including women and children, dead and over 40 injured, media reports said on Tuesday. Harsh weather conditions continue ac...

WHO says new China virus could spread, it's warning all hospitals

There has been limited human-to-human transmission of a new coronavirus that has struck in China, mainly small clusters in families, but there is potential for wider spread, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday. A Chinese woman...

Tiger footage spurs hope for Thai big cat population

Bangkok, Jan 14 AFP A male tiger noses the bloodied carcass of its latest kill in a Thai national park, extraordinary footage conservationists are hailing as a rare spot of good news for the endangered big cats. The species has teetered on ...

NHRC team visits Jamia Millia Islamia to record statements of injured students

An NHRC team on Tuesday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia to record statements of the students who were injured during the police action on the campus last month. After sending a team to probe the violence on Jamia Millia Islamia campus, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020