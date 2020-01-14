Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT alumnus donates to it Rs 1 cr to set up chair in quantum computing in mother's, siblings' names

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 20:15 IST
IIT alumnus donates to it Rs 1 cr to set up chair in quantum computing in mother's, siblings' names

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here has donated Rs 1 crore for the creation of a chair in quantum computing at the prestigious institution in the name of his mother and elder siblings. The chair, called 'Uma-Puruskar-Liril Gupta Chair in Quantum Computing', has been created with donation from Prashant Gupta, a 1995 batch alumnus who studied Computer Science Engineering at the premier institute.

The purpose of setting up the chair is to promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research development in the area of quantum computing and high-performance computing, Gupta told PTI. The primary emphasis will be given to quantum computing, which focuses on developing computer technology based on the principles of quantum theory. "While Uma is my mother's name, Puruskar and Liril are my elder brother and sister and I have made the donation for setting up a chair in their name to express my gratitude to the three of them as well as my alma mater as they helped me extraordinarily in my formative years," he said.

While Gupta's mother is a home maker, both his elder siblings are Chartered Accountants. The MoU for setting up the chair has been signed by V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi and Gupta.

"IIT Delhi strongly encourages alumni involvement in institute activities. We have created multiple mechanisms for alumni to get engaged with the institute. Support for creation of Chair positions in niche areas is one of them. "We are happy that alumni are taking interest in this activity. We have over 50 Chair faculty positions at IIT Delhi right now supported from various sources," Rao said.

The primary selection criteria for the chair will be an excellent research profile in the area of quantum computing. Gupta has had stints with McKinsey, Aditya Birla Group and Emaar India and is now preparing to launch an entrepreneurial venture shortly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Pb ministers seek action against Cong MP Bajwa for 'revolting' against CM, he remains defiant

Punjab ministers on Tuesday sought disciplinary action against Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa for raising a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on public platforms. Reacting to the ministers demand, Bajwa said he will no...

RJD looking forward to contesting Delhi polls in alliance with

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said his party was looking forward to contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly polls in alliance with the Congress, with which it has shared a long partnership in Bihar and on the national level. Yadav, w...

Shah flies kite on occasion of Makar Sankranti

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flew a kite from a rooftop in Anand Nagar Road area here on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival. Shah was seen flying a kite from the rooftop of a building in Kanak Kala Society, accompanie...

AAP fields 3 MP candidates in Delhi Assembly Election, drops Ex PM's Gradnson

HIGHLIGHTAAP has dropped Adarsh Shastri and Commando Surendra Singh.Shoaib Iqbal, considered as strongman of old Delhi has been given ticket from Matia Mahal.Delhi is set to go to polls on Feb 8, votes will be counted on Feb 11. The ruling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020