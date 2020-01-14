IIT alumnus donates to it Rs 1 cr to set up chair in quantum computing in mother's, siblings' names

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here has donated Rs 1 crore for the creation of a chair in quantum computing at the prestigious institution in the name of his mother and elder siblings. The chair, called 'Uma-Puruskar-Liril Gupta Chair in Quantum Computing', has been created with donation from Prashant Gupta, a 1995 batch alumnus who studied Computer Science Engineering at the premier institute.

The purpose of setting up the chair is to promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research development in the area of quantum computing and high-performance computing, Gupta told PTI. The primary emphasis will be given to quantum computing, which focuses on developing computer technology based on the principles of quantum theory. "While Uma is my mother's name, Puruskar and Liril are my elder brother and sister and I have made the donation for setting up a chair in their name to express my gratitude to the three of them as well as my alma mater as they helped me extraordinarily in my formative years," he said.

While Gupta's mother is a home maker, both his elder siblings are Chartered Accountants. The MoU for setting up the chair has been signed by V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi and Gupta.

"IIT Delhi strongly encourages alumni involvement in institute activities. We have created multiple mechanisms for alumni to get engaged with the institute. Support for creation of Chair positions in niche areas is one of them. "We are happy that alumni are taking interest in this activity. We have over 50 Chair faculty positions at IIT Delhi right now supported from various sources," Rao said.

The primary selection criteria for the chair will be an excellent research profile in the area of quantum computing. Gupta has had stints with McKinsey, Aditya Birla Group and Emaar India and is now preparing to launch an entrepreneurial venture shortly.

