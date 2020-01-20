CUSAT students stage protest, seek action against SFI over

Students of the Cochin University of Science and Technology staged a protest in front of the administrative block of the university on Monday seeking action against two campus leaders of the SFI, alleging they made an attempt to kill a student. Police said three people have been booked in connection with the alleged attempt to kill the student at the campus gate near here on Sunday night.

The injured student Asil Aboobacker has been admitted to a government medical college hospital. The fourth year instrumentation student suffered head injuries after he was allegedly attacked by the three using an iron rod.

The assailants came in a car and allegedly hit the motorcycle in which Asil was sitting at the campus gate. When the student fell down, he was attacked using the rod, police said.

The police have identified the assailants as Prejith Babu and Rahul--who are also CUSAT students. One person involved in the crime is yet to be identified, they said.

According to the protesting students, Prejith Babu and Rahul are unit leaders of the Students Federation of India. Cases have been registered against the three under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide).

No arrests have been made, police said. A CUSAT official said the institute has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The students ended their agitation following assurances from CUSAT authorities that action would be taken against those students involved in the incident, he said..

