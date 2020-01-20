Left Menu
UPSC aspirant who failed prelims in 2019 attempts suicide at Delhi Metro stn

  Updated: 20-01-2020 22:03 IST
UPSC aspirant who failed prelims in 2019 attempts suicide at Delhi Metro stn
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A young civil services aspirant, who had failed UPSC preliminary examination last year, on Monday allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at a Delhi Metro station, police said. The incident took place at Karol Bagh metro station leading to a brief delay in services on a section of the Blue Line.

"A UPSC aspirant, aged 23, attempted to commit suicide by jumping before a metro train at Karol Bagh station. The train operator applied brakes on seeing the person on the tracks, so he was saved," a senior police official said. He received minor injuries and sent to DDU Hospital for treatment and discharged. The youth was also counseled by a doctor, police said.

"He is a B.Tech and preparing for civil services exam through a coaching center. He was depressed as he failed in prelims of the civil services exam of 2019. His father is a teacher in Telangana and mother a housewife. He has two brothers. His father has been informed about the incident," the police officer said. Services were briefly affected on the Yamuna Bank and Dwarka section of the busy Blue Line of the Delhi Metro due to the incident, Delhi Metro officials said.

Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida. "Delay in services between Yamuna Bank and Dwarka due to a passenger on track at Karol Bagh. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC earlier tweeted.

After some time, it had again tweeted, saying normal services have resumed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

