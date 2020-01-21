Left Menu
Haryana govt to give free books to students of Class 9th to 12th in state run schools

  Chandigarh
  21-01-2020
  • Created: 21-01-2020 17:58 IST
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday said free books will be given to students studying in Class 9 to 12 in state-run schools. He said at present, the state government is already providing free books, school bags, other stationery and uniforms to the students from class 1 to 8.

The decision to provide free books to the students studying in Class 9 to 12 will involve an expenditure of about Rs 41.47 crore, the minister said in a statement here. He said the Centre has recommended implementing 'Rashtriya Shiksha Niti-2019' for extending the scope of free education from class 8 to 12 and the Haryana government has already decided to adopt it.

NCERT books are being taught in government schools of the state from class 9 to 12, which costs around Rs 650 to Rs 700 per student per class, he said. He said the total number of students studying in class 9 to 12 is 6,19,256.

