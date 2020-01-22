Will accept any party's invite to speak on theatre: Soman

Mumbai University's senior faculty Yogesh Soman, who has been sent on compulsory leave for criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday said he would accept invitation of any party to speak on theatre and acting and it is his "passion". Power, politics and teaching are different things and they need not be mixed, the director of Mumbai University's Academy of Theatre Arts said.

He was sent on forced leave last week after he posted a video criticising Gandhi over his remarks "I am Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul Savarkar" which the latter made at a public meeting in Delhi. Soman was here to conduct a workshop for students and young theatre aspirants organised by the Shiv Sena's labour and cinema wings here to mark the birth anniversary of late party supremo Balasaheb Thackeray.

"They have organised a workshop on screenplay, direction and acting and that is my core area. As a trainer, my bio-data is equally strong and they called me for to impart training. Using this platform, I will share my acting experiences with students and youth," Soman said. He said these are good platforms for young aspirants who want to make a career in acting.

"If any party creates such a platform, be it the Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress or BJP, and if I am invited, I will go there to speak on theatre because it is my passion," he said. The way an artist does not have any boundaries, teachers or trainers also do not have any limitations,he said.

Soman also said that when he speaks during theatre workshops, he does not bring his personal views into it. Asked if the Shiv Sena should have stood by him in the row over him being sent on forced leave for criticising Gandhi, Soman said he has to fight his own battle.

"Power, politics, and teaching are different things and there is no need to mix it," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.