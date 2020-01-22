Anna University will remain a state varsity: Official

Allaying fears that Anna University would come under the Centre once bifurcated, principal secretary to Higher Education Department Mangat Ram Sharma on Wednesday said the university would remain a state university. Replying to a question on the issue, Sharma said an impression has been created that the state would lose control over the university once it was bifurcated.

However, the varsity would remain a state university, he said. Asked about the decision on bifurcation, Sharma said a group of five ministers has already been formed, and it has met once to discuss the pros and cons.

The group would again meet in a few days and after two or three such meetings a final decision would be taken, he added. The Tamil Nadu government had plans to split the Anna university to take up more research activities related to higher education..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

