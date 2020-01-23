MP: Vyapam accused held in cheque bounce case

A key accused in the infamous Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh was arrested in a cheque bounce case here on Thursday. A local court had issued arrest warrant against Jagdish Sagar, the accused, as he did not appear before the court during the ongoing trial, a police official said.

Tehzeeb Qazi, in-charge of Vijay Nagar police station, said Sagar is named as accused in several Vyapam scam-related cases. Sagar was out on bail in these cases. He was arrested in the cheque bounce case on the basis of the court warrant, the officer said.

Qazi did not give more information about the cheque bounce case. The Vyapam scam refers to rigging of entrance examinations conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, previously known as Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission to professional courses as well as for recruitment in state services..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

