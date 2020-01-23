Left Menu
Inter-school Band Competition provides platform to students: Sanjay Dhotre

The Department of School Education and Literacy had started the Inter-School Band Competition in the year 2017.

Competitions are held in the KVS and NVS in a similar pattern and 2 winning teams, one boy’ and one girls’ team perform at the National Level event. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for HRD Shri Sanjay Dhotre attended the National Inter-School Band Competition today at New Delhi. Shri Dhotre congratulated all the participants and distributed prizes to the winning teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Dhotre said that the main purpose of the Inter-school Band Competition is to provide a platform to the students, on which they can display they're fine skills and get motivated to grow with a sense of courage, patriotism, and national unity. He also added that a band is much more than a good musical performance. It makes the participants practice fine coordination among themselves and learn a sense of discipline. This acts as a source of energy and motivation not only for them but also for their audience.

16 teams comprising around 400 students who won the Zonal Inter School Band Competitions held in 6 zones across the country and schools from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan & Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti competed at the National Level Competition held at Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi today.

The Department of School Education and Literacy had started the Inter-School Band Competition in the year 2017. The competition is organized at three levels viz. State, Zonal and National. There are separate teams for boys and girls. The winning teams of the 6 zones, one each of boys and girls, compete in the National Level competition. Competitions are held in the KVS and NVS in a similar pattern and 2 winning teams, one boy' and one girls' team perform at the National Level event.

The Inter-School Band Competition provides a national platform for the students to display their skills like timing, music, rhythm, and synchronization while working together and capturing the essence of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'. At the same time, they will have an opportunity to showcase their talent before a large audience. This will help inculcate the spirit of patriotism and unity among school students that comes with performing in a band.

This year altogether 402 teams from 30 States and UTs comprising of 10,050 students participated in the State level competition out of which 59 teams made it to the zonal level and 16 teams made it to the national level. The programme also featured a group performance by all the participating students.

The two winning teams one boys' team and one girls' team will attend the Republic Day Parade function and will also be invited for Raksha Mantri's function at Republic Day camp.

(With Inputs from PIB)

