`Tiranga March' taken out at IIT Bombay

Students, professors and other staff members of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay organised a `Tiranga March' on the institute's campus on the eve of Republic Day

The theme of the march was `IIT Bombay formation-building'

More than 1,500 students, professors, non-teaching staff and their family members participated in the march with a thousand-feet long tricolor, said one of the students who took part in the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

