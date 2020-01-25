Left Menu
`Tiranga March' taken out at IIT Bombay

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 25-01-2020 23:37 IST
  • Created: 25-01-2020 23:34 IST
`Tiranga March' taken out at IIT Bombay
More than 1,500 students, professors, non-teaching staff and their family members participated in the march with a thousand-feet long tricolor, said one of the students who took part in the event. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Students, professors and other staff members of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay organised a `Tiranga March' on the institute's campus on the eve of Republic Day

The theme of the march was `IIT Bombay formation-building'

More than 1,500 students, professors, non-teaching staff and their family members participated in the march with a thousand-feet long tricolor, said one of the students who took part in the event.

