JNU Proctor summons Sharjeel Imam who has been booked in sedition cases

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) chief proctor has summoned research scholar Sharjeel Imam, who has been booked in sedition cases, to appear before him and explain his position on the alleged provocative speeches made by him.

Imam has been asked to appear before the Proctorial Committee by February 3.

He has been booked in sedition cases lodged across several states for his alleged "inflammatory" speeches, in which he threatened to "cut off" Assam and the northeast from the rest of the country, made during protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

