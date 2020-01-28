'Study in Gujarat' roadshow in Patna

To promote Gujarat as an education hub, the Education department organized a roadshow on "study in Gujarat" here on Tuesday. The study in Gujarat campaign has been initiated by the state government to invite students from other states and abroad to Gujarat.

The roadshow was organized to provide a glimpse of the thriving education sector in Gujarat and enable candidates interested in pursuing higher education to explore opportunities that the state has to offer, a release said. Speaking at the roadshow,Gujarat's Minister of Tribal Development, Forests, Ganpatsinh Vasava said that "From a place in the 1990s when students of Gujarat had to go to other states for higher education, we have developed institutes which can not only accommodate our students but also students from other states and outside India." He said keeping this in mind, the state, under the guidance of our Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has now undertaken an initiative to promote Gujarat as an education hub of India.

The number of sectoral universities in Gujarat is amongst the highest in the country, giving credence to the fact that the state has ensured the simultaneous development of generic as well as specialized colleges, the minister claimed. The Department of Education organized Study in Gujarat roadshows in Kuwait and Dubai earlier this month to attract more students from the countries to the state, Vasava said.

It has hosted a similar roadshow in Guwahati and Indore and will also be hosting similar roadshows in cities including Ranchi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Raipur, and Nasik in January, he added. Fifteen universities from Gujarat participated at the roadshow and interacted with university representatives from Patna, the release said.PTI ANW AR RG RG.

