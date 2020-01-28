Left Menu
VB asks student to leave hostel after video of VC goes viral

  PTI
  Kolkata
  Updated: 28-01-2020 22:31 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 22:31 IST
The Visva Bharati university authorities have asked a student to leave his hostel room within 24 hours after a video, purportedly showing Vice- Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty making some comments while hoisting tricolour on campus on the Republic day, went viral. A university official said on Tuesday Bijju Sarkar, student of BA History was asked to leave his Purbapally Hostel room after preliminary findings proved that the student was behind the filming and circulation of a video which showed Chakraborty purportedly commenting on Indian Constitution, the supremacy of Parliament, Citizenship (Amendment) Act at a hostel function on Republic day.

The VC while unfurling the national flag in the compound of Purbapally Senior Boys Hostel (PSBH) made these purported comments in the presence of some students. Sarkar was served a letter on Tuesday signed by the Proctor of the central university.

"This is regarding recording and formal transmission of video of the VC's speech at PSBH compound shot on your mobile. As you are aware of the method and manner of external posting of your video on social media, you are hereby asked to further remove all your personal belongings within next 24 hours," the letter said. The letter further described the video as disruptive and defamatory.

Sarkar could not be contacted. A member of the SFI unit of Visva Bharati said they have heard about the action against Sarkar and asked member- hostel boarders to be in touch with Sarkar.

The SFI claimed Sarkar is not a member of the students outfit..

