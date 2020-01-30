Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEHU to begin Japanese language course from July

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 10:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 10:18 IST
NEHU to begin Japanese language course from July
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

The North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) here is starting a short-term Japanese language course from July this year, which will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The short-term course will later be converted to a diploma course and those the clear it are likely to find employment with various Japan-related programs in India, NEHU vice-chancellor said on Thursday.

"The NEHU is starting a short term Japanese language course in early July. It will further deepen the relationship between the two countries," Srivastava told PTI. He said the expenses for the faculty will be borne by the JICA while the host university will provide accommodation to them.

The Japanese government funding agency is financing over 1000 kilometers of road and other infrastructure development projects spreading across Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Assam and Nagaland. A group of 22 students from the NEHU are visiting Japan from February 1 to February 9 as part of a cultural exchange program, the vice-chancellor said.

Sixteen students drawn from all NE states including Sikkim had visited Japan last year, NEHU dean of school of economics and management, B Panda, said. The NEHU authorities have advised the students to carry masks and sanitizers in view of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tibet reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

Tibet has reported the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus pneumonia, Chinese health authorities said on Thursday. The first case was reported after a 34-year-old man from Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, travelled t...

China says will punish officials who slack off in fighting virus

Chinas anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday it will severely punish officials who slack off on the job in fighting a new virus that is spreading across the country.The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection CCDI said on its websi...

SC allows Sarda Mines to resume mining in Odisha upon depositing 933 Cr by Feb 29

Providing relief to mining company Sarda Mines Pvt Ltd., the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed it to resume its mining operations in Odisha subject to deposit of Rs 933 crore towards environmental compensation by February 29. A bench of Chi...

Moms who smoke put their babies at fracture risk during the first year of life: Study

Mothers who smoke during the early phase of their pregnancy might be putting their babies at an increased risk of fractures within the first year of their life. The findings which were reached upon by a Swedish study published in the Britis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020