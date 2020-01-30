Now, get info from App on courses offered by state, central government institutes using Android App

Students of the North East can now get information on various courses on offer in state and central government institutes using an Android App. The 'Career Nirman' App was developed by the Hailakandi district administration.

"The North East has enough courses available in the state and central institutions for the students to choose from without having to go to Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and other places. The App will provide information on these institutions and the courses on offer," Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said. Launching the App on Wednesday, Jalli said it also contains information on government skill development training courses.

She said tourism and hotel management and nursing are good career options and jobs in these sectors are in great demand. In today's technology-driven world, she said, people can also work from home for overseas companies unlike in the past when options were limited..

